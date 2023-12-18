'Max Payne,' 'Rescue Me' actor James McCaffrey dead at 65

Actor James McCaffrey has died at the age of 65. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Alan Wake 2, Max Payne, The Job and Rescue Me actor James McCaffrey has died at the age of 65. Variety said Monday it confirmed McCaffrey's death with his manager. Advertisement

TMZ said McCaffrey died Sunday surrounded by friends and family after battling multiple myeloma.

"One of Dick Wolf's proteges (Swift Justice), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35 year career in television and film," his representative said in a statement.

"Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles."

"The great James McCaffrey from #TheJob #RescueMe #MaxPayne RIP," actor Denis Leary wrote on X.

"#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. my best friend you will be missed," actor Kevin Dillon said on Instagram.

McCaffrey's other credits include Control, Alone in the Dark, Viper, New York Undercover, Sex and the City, Suits, Blue Bloods, As the World Turns, Beautiful People, She's Gotta Have It, Jessica Jones, The Orphan Killer, Camp Hope and Excuse Me for Living.

