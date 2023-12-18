Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 18, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Demi Lovato engaged to songwriter Jordan Lutes

By Karen Butler
Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to songwriter Jordan Lutes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to songwriter Jordan Lutes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Demi Lovato has confirmed she is engaged to songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

Lovato's representative confirmed the happy news to People.com Sunday.

Advertisement

According to the magazine, Lutes proposed to Lovato Saturday in Los Angeles, offering her a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring.

After she said "yes," they celebrated with their families at dinner.

The singer also posted about Lutes' proposal on Instagram.

"I'm still speechless. Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic," Lovato captioned a photo of them wearing coordinating black outfits and smiling at each other.

"My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

The couple met in January 2022 when they collaborated on the song, "Substance."

20 celebrity engagements of 2023

Logan Lerman and Analuisa Corrigan
Cast member Logan Lerman (L) and Analuisa Corrigan attend the premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on August 1, 2022. The couple announced their engagement in late November. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chef, author Lidia Bastianich celebrates 25 years in public television
TV // 37 minutes ago
Chef, author Lidia Bastianich celebrates 25 years in public television
NEW YORK, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich told UPI the quarter-century she has spent on public television "just flew by."
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
TV // 2 hours ago
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Dr. Death" Season 2 stars Mandy Moore, Edgar Ramirez, Ashley Madekwe and Luke Kirby discussed the true story, premiering Thursday, of con artist doctor Paolo Macchiarini.
Year in review: Matthew Perry, Tina Turner among celebrity deaths
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Year in review: Matthew Perry, Tina Turner among celebrity deaths
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- 2023 was a rough year for the entertainment industry, as beloved pop-culture icons such as Matthew Perry, Lance Reddick, Lisa Marie Presley, Paul Reubens, Tony Bennett and Tina Turner took their final bows.
Movie review: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal heartbreaking in 'All of Us Strangers'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal heartbreaking in 'All of Us Strangers'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "All of Us Strangers," in theaters Friday, is a touching fantasy drama about grief with moving performances by Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Brad Pitt, Keith Richards
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Brad Pitt, Keith Richards
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Brad Pitt turns 60 and musician Keith Richards turns 80, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 18.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $39M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $39M
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet's "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Music // 19 hours ago
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner has announced plans to release new music in 2024.
Jacob Elordi to guest host 'SNL' on Jan. 20
TV // 21 hours ago
Jacob Elordi to guest host 'SNL' on Jan. 20
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Jacob Elordi is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 20.
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish crack each other up in 'SNL' cat sketch
TV // 21 hours ago
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish crack each other up in 'SNL' cat sketch
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Guest host Kate McKinnon and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish played identically dressed cat lovers who suspect they might be mother and daughter in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
TV // 23 hours ago
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Voice stars Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash and Chris Parnell told UPI that Sunday's series finale of their "comedically radical" adult animated series, "Archer," feels bittersweet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish crack each other up in 'SNL' cat sketch
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish crack each other up in 'SNL' cat sketch
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement