Entertainment News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Dee Wallace, Vanessa Hudgens

By UPI Staff
Dee Wallace attends the 40th anniversary screening of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" during the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 21, 2022. The actor turns 75 on December 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dee Wallace attends the 40th anniversary screening of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" during the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 21, 2022. The actor turns 75 on December 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French astrologer/prophet Nostradamus in 1503

-- British King George VI in 1895

-- World War II U.S. air ace Jimmy Doolittle in 1896

-- Former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, in 1897

-- Horror novelist Shirley Jackson in 1916

-- Country singer Charlie Rich in 1932

-- Actor Lee Remick in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ernie Davis in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

-- Actor Patty Duke in 1946

-- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Dee Wallace in 1948 (age 75)

-- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in 1960 (age 63)

-- Former FBI Director James Comey in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Miranda Hart in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Jackson Rathbone in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Vanessa Hudgens in 1988 (age 35)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Rapper Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor/model Barbie Ferreira in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Joshua Rush in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

