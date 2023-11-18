Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 3:00 PM

George Brown, funky drummer of Kool & the Gang, dies at 74

By A.L. Lee

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- George Brown, whose funk-inspired drumbeats defined numerous breakaway hits by the Grammy Award-winning band Kool & the Gang, died Thursday at a hospital in Long Beach, Calif. He was 74.

Brown's death after a three-year battle with lung cancer was confirmed by a publicist, as well as a memorial posted Friday to the band's verified Instagram page, alongside a smiling photo of Brown.

Advertisement

"In loving memory of our dear brother, co-founder and the funkiest drummer the world has ever seen," the message reads. "His beautiful soul is now at rest. We love you, George. Thank you for giving us the sound of happiness."

Brown returned to the band's tour in 2022 after he recovered from surgery and chemotherapy, however, the cancer returned earlier this year, leading to his most recent hospitalization.

The drummer founded the band as a high school student in New Jersey in 1964 alongside brothers Ronald 'Khalis' Bell and Robert "Kool" Bell and several other friends. He was the rhythmic force behind the group's most successful hits, including "Hollywood Swinging," "Ladies Night," "Get Down on It," "Joanna," "Celebration," and "Jungle Boogie," which was featured in the 1994 film, Pulp Fiction.

Advertisement

The popular anthems were part of a streak of hits produced by the group throughout the 1980s that have since become an enduring American pastime while the band continues to perform live shows after six decades.

The band continues to be sampled in modern music, especially in songs by hip-hop artists.

The members, including Spike Mickens, Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas and Charles Smith, initially envisioned themselves as a jazz ensemble before experimenting with funk, disco and soul music, which eventually found its way into their sound, resulting in broad success for the band.

His death follows the death of bandmate Ronald Bell, who passed away in September 2020 at age of 68; as well as the death of co-founder Dennis Thomas in August 2021 at age 70.

Brown was born in Jersey City on Jan. 15, 1949, and was raised by blue-collar parents who introduced him to music at a young age.

In his memoir published earlier this year, Brown revealed that he showed an early interest in drumming and that he saved his money from a newspaper route to buy his first trap set.

The band performed for five years before the members signed its first record deal in 1969 and together soared to greater heights after J.T. Taylor joined the group in 1979 as the lead vocalist.

Advertisement

Brown is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and five children, Dorian Melvin Brown, Jorge Lewis Brown, Gregory Brown, Jordan Xuan Clarence Brown and Aaron Tien Joseph Brown.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic and Finn Wolfhard are among the guest stars who voice new characters in the anime series, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off."
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
TV // 2 hours ago
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a second spinoff for its Bosch crime drama franchise, based on the works of bestselling author Michael Connelly.
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
TV // 4 hours ago
Golden Globes to air on CBS, Paramount+ on Jan. 7
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Music // 5 hours ago
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Pop star "Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Kevin Nealon, Owen Wilson
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Kevin Nealon, Owen Wilson
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Nealon turns 70 and actor Owen Wilson turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 18.
Enhypen releases new EP, 'Sweet Venom' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Enhypen releases new EP, 'Sweet Venom' music video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released the album "Orange Blood" and a music video for "Sweet Venom."
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards will take place Sunday and feature performances by Mariah Carey, Karol G, Stray Kids and other artists.
Dolly Parton releases 'Purple Rain' cover, 'Rockstar' album
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Purple Rain' cover, 'Rockstar' album
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released her album "Rockstar," featuring a cover of the Prince hit "Purple Rain" and other songs.
Boygenius honors Sinead O'Connor with 'The Parting Glass' cover
Music // 1 day ago
Boygenius honors Sinead O'Connor with 'The Parting Glass' cover
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Boygenius and Ye Vagabonds released a new version of "The Parting Glass" as a tribute to late singer Sinéad O'Connor.
'Tammy Faye' musical from Elton John headed to Broadway
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Tammy Faye' musical from Elton John headed to Broadway
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Tammy Faye," a musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, will premiere on Broadway during the 2024-2025 season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement