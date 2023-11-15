In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence

1 of 5 | Kim Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Move over former GQ Men of the Year 50 Cent, Jeff Goldblum and President Bill Clinton. Kim K. has taken over the world. GQ magazine named reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian its 2023 Man of the Year. More specifically, Tycoon of the Year with a nod to her business expertise, including a billion-dollar shapewear line that will be branching out into men's wear. Advertisement

In naming Kardashian, the magazine called her "the bar-setting reality star turned mega-mogul."

Kardashian, 43, joins other famous women -- including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion -- who have enjoyed Men of the Year status. In her interview, Kardashian shared how her father, Robert Kardashian, influenced her business prowess and made her the family caretaker before he died in 2003.

From the magazine interview: "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be OK in life," she says. "But it made me make decisions differently."

For the past 23 years, the world has watched Kardashian as she married, divorced, married again, had kids and traveled the world. She's failed the bar exam several times (but is still trying), advocated for prison reform and created a wildly successful shapewear company. She has a cosmetics line, starred in music videos and television shows and was named GQ's Woman of the Year in 2014.

The magazine will be on newsstands on Nov. 28.