Nov. 15, 2023 / 8:45 PM

In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence

By Amy R. Connolly
Kim Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kim Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on Monday, May 1, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Move over former GQ Men of the Year 50 Cent, Jeff Goldblum and President Bill Clinton. Kim K. has taken over the world.

GQ magazine named reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian its 2023 Man of the Year. More specifically, Tycoon of the Year with a nod to her business expertise, including a billion-dollar shapewear line that will be branching out into men's wear.

In naming Kardashian, the magazine called her "the bar-setting reality star turned mega-mogul."

Kardashian, 43, joins other famous women -- including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion -- who have enjoyed Men of the Year status. In her interview, Kardashian shared how her father, Robert Kardashian, influenced her business prowess and made her the family caretaker before he died in 2003.

From the magazine interview: "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be OK in life," she says. "But it made me make decisions differently."

For the past 23 years, the world has watched Kardashian as she married, divorced, married again, had kids and traveled the world. She's failed the bar exam several times (but is still trying), advocated for prison reform and created a wildly successful shapewear company. She has a cosmetics line, starred in music videos and television shows and was named GQ's Woman of the Year in 2014.

The magazine will be on newsstands on Nov. 28.

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been booked to host the Oscars telecast on ABC for a fourth time.
'Such Brave Girls' showcases dysfunctional British sisters
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Such Brave Girls" on Wednesday. The British comedy will premiere Dec. 15 after its U.K. premiere Nov. 22.
'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that the upcoming seventh season of "SEAL Team" will be the show's last.
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen teased its music video for "Sweet Venom," a song from its EP "Sweet Blood."
'Role Play' trailer: Kaley Cuoco is a wife, mom and secret assassin
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Role Play," an action thriller starring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy, is coming to Prime Video.
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced voice actor Peter Cullen will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the second annual Children & Family Emmy Awards Dec. 17.
Marvel's 'What If...?' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "What If...?," an animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return for a second season on Disney+.
'The New Look' photos tease Dior, Chanel fashion drama
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series featuring Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Mariah Carey to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" at the Billboard Music Awards.
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox paid tribute to their late friend and former "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.
