Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Turner Classic Movies Film Festival announced the dates for their 2024 edition on Wednesday. The festival will run April 18 - 21 in Los Angeles. This will be the 15th annual TCM Film Festival. 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the TCM channel. Advertisement

The 15th festival will have the theme "Most Wanted: Crime and Justice in Film." Passes will go on sale in December.

Past TCM festivals have included appearances by Steven Spielberg, Mel Brooks, Angie Dickinson, George Clooney, the cast of A League of Their Own and more.

Screenings have previously been held at the TCL Chinese Theater and the theaters inside the Ovation Hollywood complex. The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, used in past fests, is scheduled to be reopened by next year.