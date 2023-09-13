Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 8:13 PM

James Marsters returning as Spike in new 'Buffyverse' Audible series

By Karen Butler
James Marsters is returning as his "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" character Spike for a new Audible scripted series. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | James Marsters is returning as his "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" character Spike for a new Audible scripted series. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Audible has announced plans to release Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, an original scripted audio series featuring stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on Oct. 12.

The project is intended to mark the 20th anniversary of the TV series' finale but actually will take place 10 years after the show ended.

Advertisement

Written by Amber Benson and Christopher Golden, and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland, the new entry in the horror-dramedy franchise will reunite Benson with her former co-stars James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong.

"Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more," a synopsis said.

"While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed ... a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world ... his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau)."

Advertisement

The stars are also set to reunite at New York Comic Con next month.

Missing from the lineup of the audio series and planned NYCC appearance will be Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), Alyson Hannigan (Willow), David Boreanaz (Angel), Nicholas Brendon (Xander), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn) and Seth Green (Oz).

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters said in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Music // 7 hours ago
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its video for "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)," a song for "iScreaM."
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
TV // 7 hours ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour investigates new crimes in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," a mystery thriller series starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd, will return for a second season on Acorn TV.
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
TV // 8 hours ago
'For All Mankind' gets Season 4 teaser, premiere date
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind," a space drama starring Joel Kinnaman, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in November.
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
TV // 8 hours ago
'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox returns home in Season 2 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Shining Vale," a horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, will return for a second season on Starz.
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Music // 9 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo to launch 'Guts' world tour in 2024
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo will perform across North America and Europe on her "Guts" world tour in 2024.
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 9 hours ago
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together perform at MTV VMAs
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "S-Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards, while TXT took to the stage with "Back for More" featuring Anitta.
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
TV // 10 hours ago
'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Ready to Love: Make a Move," a spinoff of the dating series "Ready to Love," is coming to OWN in October.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," a new film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, opens in October.
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
TV // 11 hours ago
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson and other stars were announced as part of the full "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32 cast.
'The Kardashians': Kourtney, Kim clash in Season 4 trailer
TV // 11 hours ago
'The Kardashians': Kourtney, Kim clash in Season 4 trailer
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Kardashians," a reality series featuring Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, will return for a fourth season on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'90 Day Fiance' trailer: Jasmine, Gino among Season 10 couples
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins four awards, including 'Video of the Year'
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet photographed together at U.S. Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement