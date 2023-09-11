Rachel McAdams to make Broadway debut in 'Mary Jane' play

1 of 5 | Rachel McAdams will star in "Mary Jane," a new play by Amy Herzog. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut in spring 2024. Variety reported Monday that McAdams, 44, will star in Mary Jane, a new play by Amy Herzog.

Mary Jane debuted at Yale Repertory Theater in 2017 and had an Off-Broadway run at New York Theater Workshop the same year.

The play follows a mother caring for a young child with a serious illness.

McAdams discussed her love of theater in an interview with The New York Times, calling Herzog's play "beautifully written."

"I've been looking for a play forever, but kind of casually -- not fully committed to it -- and this came along, I read it, and I was just so taken with it," the actress said.

"I think it might be like riding a bike," she added of returning to theater. "[But] there's a little bit of the unknown about it. And I think also just having emotional stamina -- you really don't know until you're there if you're going to be able to fill your vessel up enough to keep you going. So it's just all those 'I won't know until I get there' things, but I'm excited to do the work."

Mary Jane will begin previews April 2, 2024, at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City.

McAdams is known for playing Regina George in Mean Girls and Allie Calhoun in The Notebook. She most recently starred in a film adaptation of the Judy Blume book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.