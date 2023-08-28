Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 28, 2023

Miley Cyrus to tell all in autobiographical TikTok series

By Karen Butler
Miley Cyrus is talking about her life and career in a new TikTok series inspired by her song "Used to Be Young," which was released on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Miley Cyrus is talking about her life and career in a new TikTok series inspired by her song "Used to Be Young," which was released on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus has announced plans for an autobiographical TikTok series inspired by her latest song, "Used to Be Young," which came out on Friday.

Cyrus, 30, announced the project on Instagram on Sunday.
"Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley," the singer and actress wrote.

"My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime," she added. "Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans.This series "Used To Be Young" is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life & sharing untold stories from 1992 until now. Let's start at the beginning.... Forever, MileyFollow along on my Tiktok page over the next few days!"

Cyrus played Hannah Montana in the eponymous Disney Channel comedy from 2006 to 2011.

Miley Cyrus turns 30: a look back

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

