Vanessa Bryant voices love for Kobe Bryant on his birthday

1/3

Vanessa Bryant (L) shared a tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 45th birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Vanessa Bryant is voicing her love for her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on his birthday. Vanessa, 41, shared a tribute Wednesday on what would have been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday. Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant posted a slideshow on Instagram of photos from throughout her relationship with Kobe.

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. #82378," she captioned the post, referencing Kobe's birthdate.

Actress Zoe Saldana and television personalities Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian showed their support for Vanessa in the comments.

"Your love is blessed," Saldana wrote.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant married in April 2001 and had four daughters together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa Bryant recently honored Kobe by wearing a denim jacket featuring his image to Taylor Swift's Eras tour show in Inglewood, Calif. Vanessa attended the concert with her daughter Bianka.

Swift shared a sweet moment with Bianka onstage by hugging the 6-year-old and gifting the girl her hat.

Advertisement

Thousands attend memorial for Kobe Bryant