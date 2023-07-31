Trending
July 31, 2023 / 1:49 PM

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70

By Fred Topel
1/5
Pee-wee Herman creator Paul Reubens died Sunday. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI
Pee-wee Herman creator Paul Reubens died Sunday. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Paul Reubens, the actor best known as his alter ego Pee-wee Herman, died Sunday. The official Pee-wee Herman accounts announced the news on Instagram.

The post included a note from Reubens apologizing to fans for keeping his battle with cancer a secret. Reubens said he had been battling cancer for six years. He was 70.

While a member of the Groundlings comedy troupe, Reubens created the character of Pee-wee. Pee-wee wore a suit and bow tie and spoke in a high pitched voice with catch phrases like "I know you are but what am I" and "That's so funny I forgot to laugh."

Pee-wee was popularized in a stage show Reubens performed that introduced many characters who would later appear in his Saturday morning show Pee-wee's Playhouse. HBO aired The Pee-wee Herman Show to mass audiences.

Reubens brought the character to the movies in the original film Pee-wee's Big Adventure, the first feature film directed by Tim Burton. The Pee-wee themes also began Danny Elfman's career as a prolific film composer.

A sequel, Big Top Pee-wee saw Herman as a farmer when a traveling circus came to town. Reubens performed an updated Pee-wee Herman Show during a Pee-Wee revival in 2010.

A third Pee-wee film, Pee-wee's Big Holiday premiered on Netflix in 2016. Reubens also played Pee-wee in Cheech & Chong's Next Movie, Back to the Beach, episodes of 227 and Sesame Street and Michael Jackson's Moonwalker video. He hosted Saturday Night Live as Pee-Wee in 1985.

Outside of Pee-wee costume, Reubens appeared in the film Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, Batman Returns, Matilda, Blow and recently on What We Do in the Shadows and The Conners.

As a voice actor, Reubens played the voice of the spaceship in Flight of the Navigator, Lock in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jokey Smurf in the recent Smurfs movies and various roles in television and video games.

TV // 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK, July 31 (UPI) -- Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen say "Party Down's" cult-comedy status helped them land excellent new cast members and guest stars for the show's long-awaited third season.
TV // 58 minutes ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Starz released a clip of this week's new episode of "Minx." The third episode of Season 2 shows Rolling Stone pay a visit to the successful women's erotica magazine.
Music // 1 hour ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its album "Two Rabbits."
Movies // 2 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- "Spy Kids: Armageddon," a new film directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, is coming to Netflix.
Music // 2 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz & Piano" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Madonna thanked her children for their love and support in the wake of her health scare.
TV // 3 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- "Loki," a Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, will return for a second season on Disney+.
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared tributes to their former "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow on her 60th birthday.
Movies // 5 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Charlie Kaufman -- who is known for helming eclectic movies such as "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation" -- is to be honored at the Sarajevo Film Festival.
TV // 6 hours ago
July 31 (UPI) -- The BBC and Netflix are working together on a six-part drama about the 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing and the joint Scotland-U.S. investigation that followed.
'Soap,' 'Benson' actress Inga Swenson dead at 90
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
'Days of Our Lives' production halted due to misconduct investigation
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
'Barbie' tops North American box office with $93M
