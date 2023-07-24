Advertisement
July 24, 2023 / 7:26 AM

Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile

By Karen Butler
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive on the red carpet at the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in 2022 in New York City. Teigen shared a photo of her 1-month-old son Wren smiling on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive on the red carpet at the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in 2022 in New York City. Teigen shared a photo of her 1-month-old son Wren smiling on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 24 (UPI) -- Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has shared on Instagram a short video of her cradling her infant son Wren, who looks up at her and smiles.

"FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile," Teigen captioned Sunday night's clip.

Tiegen and her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, welcomed the child via surrogate on June 19.

Teigen and Legend are also the parents of daughter Luna Simone, 7; son Miles Theodore, 4; and daughter Esti Maxine, 5 months.

The couple experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020 with their son Jack.

John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

