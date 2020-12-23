Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says she is sad that she'll "never" be pregnant again following the loss of her son Jack.

The 35-year-old model and television personality gave an update Wednesday after experiencing a pregnancy loss in September.

In a new photo, Teigen showed that she still has a bump weeks after losing Jack, her third child with husband and singer John Legend.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," she captioned the post. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

"And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."

Teigen and Legend have two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Teigen said she doesn't plan on becoming pregnant with another child.

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys Xx," she wrote.

Teigen and Legend went public about their pregnancy loss Sept. 30 on Instagram. Teigen said in an essay for Medium in October that she was "grateful and healing" after the experience.

Teigen and Legend said in an interview with Good Morning America in November that the pregnancy loss brought them closer together.

"I just know that I love my wife, more than ever," Legend said.

"I feel like the challenges we faced together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple and who we are as a family," he added. "I feel like we're stronger together than we've ever been."