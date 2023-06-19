June 19 (UPI) -- Bruce Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his current spouse, Emma Heming Willis, paid tribute to the ailing action star with heartfelt messages on Instagram on Father's Day.

"Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father's Day!" Moore captioned a throwback photo of Willis with their three daughters -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah -- when they were little girls.

Heming Willis also shared a photo of her husband cuddling with their smiling daughter Mabel.