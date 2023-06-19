1/4

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd (pictured) welcomed a second son. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are celebrating the birth of their second child. Chmerkovskiy, 43, and Murgatroyd, 36, recently welcomed a second son. Advertisement

Chmerkovskiy shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Father's Day alongside a photo of himself holding his baby boy.

"Happy Father's Day to me! #MadeInPeta," he captioned the post.

Fellow DWTS pros Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"How perfect," Burgess wrote.

"OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father's Day!!!!" Slater added.

"We love him so much," Johnson said.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd married in July 2017. The couple also have a 6-year-old son, Shai Aleksander, and announced in January that they were expecting their second child.

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer... we have a healthy bun in the oven :))," Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram. "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd went public about their fertility struggles in June 2022, sharing how they experienced three miscarriages in two years.

Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Johnson, also both DWTS pros, welcomed their first child, son Rome, in January.