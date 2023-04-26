Trending
April 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 26: Jet Li, Carol Burnett

By UPI Staff
Jet Li attends the premiere of "Mulan" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 9, 2020. The actor turns 60 on April 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jet Li attends the premiere of "Mulan" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 9, 2020. The actor turns 60 on April 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in 121

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- Naturalist John James Audubon in 1785

-- French artist Eugene Delacroix in 1798

-- Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1822

-- Singer Ma Rainey, born Gertrude Pridgett, in 1886

-- Author Anita Loos in 1889

-- Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler's deputy, in 1894

-- Inventor Charles Richter, responsible for the Richter scale of earthquake measurement, in 1900

-- Writer A.E. van Vogt in 1912

-- Writer Bernard Malamud in 1914

-- Architect I.M. Pei in 1917

-- Actor/comedian Carol Burnett in 1933 (age 90)

-- Guitarist Duane Eddy in 1938 (age 85)

-- Pop singer Bobby Rydell in 1942

-- Actor Giancarlo Esposito in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Joan Chen in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Jet Li, born Li Lianjie, in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Kevin James in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, in 1970 (age 53)

-- First lady Melania Trump in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Tom Welling in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Jason Earles in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Stana Katic in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Channing Tatum in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Jordana Brewster in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Emily Wickersham in 1984 (age 39)

-- TV personality Sean Evans in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Luke Bracey in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Riley Voelkel in 1990 (age 33)

-- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in 2006 (age 17)

