April 25, 2023 / 7:40 AM

Comedian Bob Newhart's wife Ginnie dead at 82

The couple met on a blind date and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January.

By Karen Butler
Bob Newhart is mourning the death of his wife, Ginnie, this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bob Newhart is mourning the death of his wife, Ginnie, this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Bob Newhart announced Monday that his wife, Ginnie, has died at the age of 82.

"We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart -- Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock and we miss her terribly. - The Newhart Family," read a post on Newhart's Twitter feed.

A Jan. 12 tweet on the 93-year-old actor's feed celebrated the couple's 60th wedding anniversary.

"Sixty years ago today, after being set up on a blind date by Buddy Hackett, Bob Newhart married Virginia Quinn on January 12, 1963. In honor of this amazing milestone, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos," the message said.

Bob Newhart reflected on his marriage in a 2022 interview with People magazine.

"Buddy said, 'I've got a girl for you,'" Bob Newhart said.

"'She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her and you'll date and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.' Which we did."

Ginnie is also survived by their four children -- Rob, Tim, Jennifer and Courtney -- and 10 grandchildren.

Julia Duffy, who co-starred with Bob on the sitcom Newhart from 1982 to 1990, mourned Ginnie's death on Twitter Tuesday.

"Funny, candid, huge heart," Duffy wrote. "Gave me the best advice in everything from decorating to childbirth and children and yes, husbands. I loved her. RIP Ginnie Newhart."

