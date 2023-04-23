Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom

1/4

Left to right, Sara Garcia, Greg Lawson, Nancy Travis, James Tupper and Jake Foy can be seen in "Ride" on Sunday nights. Photo courtesy of Hallmark

NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jake Foy says he wanted to star in the contemporary Colorado-set drama, Ride, because he loved the way of life the Sunday night Hallmark and Peacock show depicts. "What drew me to the story was just the integrity of these characters and their work ethic and authenticity, particularly getting to represent a queer character where that's not the whole story for him," Foy told UPI in a recent phone interview. Advertisement

"Also, to get to sing on television is a fantastic opportunity and then to work with this dream team from tip to tail, from our creators Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, all the way through to the cast, there was just no way to say no to this show."

Foy plays Tuff, a member of the McMurray ranching and rodeo dynasty, which includes his widowed mother, Isabel (played by Nancy Travis), brother Cash (Beau Mirchoff), sister-in-law Missy (Tiera Skovbye) and their close friend and favorite ranch hand, Valeria (Sara Garcia).

"The McMurrays don't have a choice but to show up and look each other in the eye. You can't do any ranching on Zoom," Foy said.

"I think people miss getting together. That's why we're excited about the show -- it's an opportunity to get on the couch with your grandparents, your cousins, your nieces, and your nephews and share that experience of watching TV or going to the movies, so put the popcorn on."

Garcia expressed similar sentiments.

"What stood out for me the most was this was a beautiful story of three independent, resilient strong women [Isabel, Missy and Valeria] who are not bonded by blood, but choose to be bonded in family," Garcia said.

"They do so to save the beloved, beautiful ranch they all call home and they do that with the loving support of these incredible men in their life."

Valeria is a woman with many secrets, which is exciting to explore as an artist.

"It is an actor's dream to play a role like Valeria," Garcia said. "She is shrouded in mystery from start to finish and, creatively, I was able to fill in all these nitty-gritty, nuanced places in between."

Tyler Jacob Moore plays Gus, a wealthy oil scion who is interested in the widowed Missy and possibly investing in the McMurray ranch.

"It is about love in the purest sense, as far as familial, and even the romantic love is a forever deep love," Moore said.

"These characters come and go, they have drama, they have tragedy, they have really extreme things happening in their Ives and, throughout all of this, the McMurray family stays together, they support each other."

Gus wants to be a part of that.

"The character I play really sees that and resonates with this small-town, rural ranching community," Moore said.

To play all that high-stakes drama, like the tragic loss of loved ones or the risky nature of bull riding, Foy said actors have to feel as though they are in a safe environment.

"What Hallmark did in bringing us to a real ranch and surrounding us in a community that we are telling the story of made it possible for us to fully immerse in the world, no matter how high the stakes get between characters or what we are facing," Foy said.

"From that standpoint, we couldn't be more lucky."

Moore said the idea of families potentially losing their ranches and homes resonated with him because he knows people suffering such hardships in real life.

"The idea that things are getting bigger and the world is getting bigger and there is more and more money and people are coming to take these [things away] are real stakes that people have to live with and deal with," Moore added.

On a lighter note, the stars loved the costumes they wore in the show, explaining how it helped them get into character.

"When you play a wealthy person, you get to wear 'wealthy person' clothes. So, every day, I would come into my trailer and see some beautiful, wildly expensive, fancy, wonderful outfit that was designed," Moore said. "It was like, 'Well, yes, this is what I would wear.'"

Foy added: "This is just a world that wears really flattering clothes.

"You get to go out there and you have to be ready for work and then head out to the dance hall after that. You have to be dressed for both, full-time. I couldn't be happier."