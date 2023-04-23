Advertisement
TV
April 23, 2023 / 8:41 PM

Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom

By Karen Butler
1/4
Left to right, Sara Garcia, Greg Lawson, Nancy Travis, James Tupper and Jake Foy can be seen in "Ride" on Sunday nights. Photo courtesy of Hallmark
Left to right, Sara Garcia, Greg Lawson, Nancy Travis, James Tupper and Jake Foy can be seen in "Ride" on Sunday nights. Photo courtesy of Hallmark

NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jake Foy says he wanted to star in the contemporary Colorado-set drama, Ride, because he loved the way of life the Sunday night Hallmark and Peacock show depicts.

"What drew me to the story was just the integrity of these characters and their work ethic and authenticity, particularly getting to represent a queer character where that's not the whole story for him," Foy told UPI in a recent phone interview.

Advertisement

"Also, to get to sing on television is a fantastic opportunity and then to work with this dream team from tip to tail, from our creators Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, all the way through to the cast, there was just no way to say no to this show."

Foy plays Tuff, a member of the McMurray ranching and rodeo dynasty, which includes his widowed mother, Isabel (played by Nancy Travis), brother Cash (Beau Mirchoff), sister-in-law Missy (Tiera Skovbye) and their close friend and favorite ranch hand, Valeria (Sara Garcia).

Advertisement

"The McMurrays don't have a choice but to show up and look each other in the eye. You can't do any ranching on Zoom," Foy said.

"I think people miss getting together. That's why we're excited about the show -- it's an opportunity to get on the couch with your grandparents, your cousins, your nieces, and your nephews and share that experience of watching TV or going to the movies, so put the popcorn on."

Garcia expressed similar sentiments.

"What stood out for me the most was this was a beautiful story of three independent, resilient strong women [Isabel, Missy and Valeria] who are not bonded by blood, but choose to be bonded in family," Garcia said.

"They do so to save the beloved, beautiful ranch they all call home and they do that with the loving support of these incredible men in their life."

Valeria is a woman with many secrets, which is exciting to explore as an artist.

"It is an actor's dream to play a role like Valeria," Garcia said. "She is shrouded in mystery from start to finish and, creatively, I was able to fill in all these nitty-gritty, nuanced places in between."

Tyler Jacob Moore plays Gus, a wealthy oil scion who is interested in the widowed Missy and possibly investing in the McMurray ranch.

Advertisement

"It is about love in the purest sense, as far as familial, and even the romantic love is a forever deep love," Moore said.

"These characters come and go, they have drama, they have tragedy, they have really extreme things happening in their Ives and, throughout all of this, the McMurray family stays together, they support each other."

Gus wants to be a part of that.

"The character I play really sees that and resonates with this small-town, rural ranching community," Moore said.

To play all that high-stakes drama, like the tragic loss of loved ones or the risky nature of bull riding, Foy said actors have to feel as though they are in a safe environment.

"What Hallmark did in bringing us to a real ranch and surrounding us in a community that we are telling the story of made it possible for us to fully immerse in the world, no matter how high the stakes get between characters or what we are facing," Foy said.

"From that standpoint, we couldn't be more lucky."

Moore said the idea of families potentially losing their ranches and homes resonated with him because he knows people suffering such hardships in real life.

Advertisement

"The idea that things are getting bigger and the world is getting bigger and there is more and more money and people are coming to take these [things away] are real stakes that people have to live with and deal with," Moore added.

On a lighter note, the stars loved the costumes they wore in the show, explaining how it helped them get into character.

"When you play a wealthy person, you get to wear 'wealthy person' clothes. So, every day, I would come into my trailer and see some beautiful, wildly expensive, fancy, wonderful outfit that was designed," Moore said. "It was like, 'Well, yes, this is what I would wear.'"

Foy added: "This is just a world that wears really flattering clothes.

"You get to go out there and you have to be ready for work and then head out to the dance hall after that. You have to be dressed for both, full-time. I couldn't be happier."

Read More

Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics Dar Salim: 'Covenant' war film is about two men choosing to do the right thing 'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse 'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
TV // 10 hours ago
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Ehle told UPI the pharmaceutical company heiress she plays in the new thriller series, "Dead Ringers," has no qualms about supporting the trailblazing, but unscrupulous work of two brilliant doctors.
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
April 22 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History" will not return for a second season on Disney+
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
TV // 2 days ago
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
April 21 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for "American Born Chinese," a new Disney+ show.
Earth Day watch list: 5 warnings from Hollywood to be kind to planet
TV // 2 days ago
Earth Day watch list: 5 warnings from Hollywood to be kind to planet
April 21 (UPI) -- In honor of Earth Day Saturday, here are five reminders from Hollywood to be good stewards to the land, sky and sea, or else face the possible end of human civilization as we know it.
'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham sets Apple TV+ Christmas special
TV // 3 days ago
'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham sets Apple TV+ Christmas special
April 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has set the holiday special "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" featuring the "Ted Lasso" Emmy winner.
'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
TV // 3 days ago
'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
April 20 (UPI) -- "Lessons in Chemistry," a new drama based on the Bonnie Garmus novel and starring Brie Larson, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse
TV // 3 days ago
'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse
NEW YORK, April 20 (UPI) -- David Gyasi says he hopes "The Diplomat" reminds people how to listen to and respectfully disagree with those espousing opposing views rather than simply ignoring them or trying to shut them down.
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series
TV // 3 days ago
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series
April 20 (UPI) -- Kit Harington, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey and the "Industry" cast have started production on Season 3 of the HBO series.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars': Jimbo, Jessica Wild among Season 8 cast
TV // 3 days ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars': Jimbo, Jessica Wild among Season 8 cast
April 20 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" will return for an eighth season in May on Paramount+.
'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date
April 20 (UPI) -- "Lupin," a heist show starring Omar Sy, will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement