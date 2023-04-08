Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 8, 2023 / 4:24 PM

Jeremy Renner shares photo of him enjoying family day at Six Flags

By Karen Butler
Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering from serious injuries sustained in a Jan. 2 snowplowing mishap, spent Friday at Magic Mountain theme park with his family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 8 (UPI) -- Hawkeye, Rennervations and Mayor of Kingstown star jeremy Renner posted a photo of him with his family Friday at California's Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park.

"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou," the 52-year-old actor captioned the group photo in front of a roller coaster.

The picture also included the motorized scooter the actor used to get around the park, three months after he was critically injured in a snowplowing accident in Nevada.

Renner posted the snapshot a day after his interview with broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer aired on ABC.

The actor suffered a broken face and eye socket, broken ribs, a broken clavicle, right shoulder and both ankles, a punctured lung, and a severe head laceration in the Jan. 2 mishap in which he failed to set the plow's brake properly, then tried to stop it before it could run over his nephew.

"I refuse to have that be a trauma and be a negative experience," Renner told Sawyer.

"That is a moment I'm proud of because I wouldn't let that happen to my nephew. I shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else. I refused to be [expletive] haunted by that memory in that way."

