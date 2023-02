1/5

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Mayor of Kingstown and Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner gave another update on his health via his Instagram Stories Monday. "Whatever It Takes" reads a caption on the short video of the 52-year-old actor barefoot and using a stick to help one leg pedal on a stationary bike. Advertisement

Renner also shared a photo of his current reading material, Mark Nepo's "The Book of Awakening," which the actor captioned, "Mental Recovery Too."

Renner broke more than 30 bones and sustained life-threatening injuries to his chest, head and legs when his snowplow ran over him while he was helping a motorist near his home in Nevada after a big storm.

He spent more than two weeks in the hospital and has been giving regular updates on social media about his recuperation progress, maintaining a positive attitude and thanking well-wishers for their support.

