Feb. 10, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery

By Annie Martin

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Zach Roloff is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery.

Roloff's wife, Tori Roloff, gave an update on the Little People, Big World star Thursday after Roloff had emergency shunt revision surgery.

Tori Roloff shared photos on Instagram of Roloff in his hospital bed.

"Not exactly how we saw our week going... Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!" Tori Roloff captioned the post.

"Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach's needs!" she said. "Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you."

Tori Roloff gave a special shoutout to Roloff's mom, Amy Roloff, for "holding down the fort" while they are gone.

"I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" she added. "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery... and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you."

Roloff and Tori Roloff married in July 2015 and have three children, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 9 months, and daughter Lilah, 3.

Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC reality series Little People, Big World. The series centers on Roloff and his parents, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, all of whom have dwarfism.

