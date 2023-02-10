Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere

1/5

Patrick Stewart (L) and Sunny Ozell attend the "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 premiere on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Stewart and his wife, Sunny Ozell, walked the red carpet Thursday. The 82-year-old actor and singer Ozell, 44, attended the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Stewart and Ozell were all smiles as they posed for photos. Stewart wore an orange double-breasted jacket over a darker shirt and pants.

Stewart and Ozell married in September 2013.

Stewart also posed with his former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Gates McFadden, who will reprise her role of Beverly Crusher in the new season of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: The Next Generation stars LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes and Michael Dorn will also reprise their roles and were present at the premiere.

Burton, Dorn, Frakes, McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner were confirmed for Season 3 in April 2022.

Terry Matalas, who will serve as showrunner in Season 3, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he envisions the season as the proper "last story" for the Next Generation era.

Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton attend 'Star Trek: Picard' S3 premiere in LA

Patrick Stewart (L) and Gates McFadden attend the third and final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Star Trek: The Next Generation had a seven-season run from 1987 to 1994.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard is the eighth series in the Star Trek universe and will return for a third season Feb. 16 on Paramount+.