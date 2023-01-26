Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: David Strathairn, Sasha Banks

By UPI Staff
1/3
David Strathairn arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Nightmare Alley" on December 1, 2021, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The actor turns 74 on January 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
David Strathairn arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Nightmare Alley" on December 1, 2021, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The actor turns 74 on January 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715

-- First lady Julia Grant in 1826

-- U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1880

-- Bessie Coleman, first female African American/Native American pilot in 1892

-- Austrian singer Maria von Trapp in 1905

-- Louis Zamperini, American World War II prisoner of war and subject of the film Unbroken, in 1917

-- Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918

-- Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918

-- Actor Paul Newman in 1925

-- Cartoonist/playwright/author Jules Feiffer in 1929 (age 94)

-- Sports personality Bob Uecker in 1934 (age 89)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Actor Scott Glenn in 1939 (age 84)

-- Political activist Angela Davis in 1944 (age 79)

-- Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946

-- Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 74)

-- Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer Lucinda Williams in 1953 (age 70)

-- Musician Eddie Van Halen in 1955

-- Singer Anita Baker in 1958 (age 65)

-- Comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 1958 (age 65)

-- Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Soccer coach Brendan Rodgers in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Colin O'Donoghue in 1981 (age 42)

-- Conductor Gustavo Dudamel in 1981 (age 42)

-- Wrestler Sasha Banks, born Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

