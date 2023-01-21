Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 21, 2023 / 3:29 PM

Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary 'Pretty Baby'

By Simon Druker
1/5
Actress Brooke Shields got a standing ovation Friday at the Sundance Film Festival following the premiere of the documentary 'Pretty Baby,' in which she reveals she was raped in her early 20s. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Actress Brooke Shields got a standing ovation Friday at the Sundance Film Festival following the premiere of the documentary 'Pretty Baby,' in which she reveals she was raped in her early 20s. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Brooke Shields got a standing ovation Friday at the Sundance Film Festival following the premiere of a new documentary in which she alleges she was raped by a unnamed Hollywood figure.

The 57-year-old Shields was acknowledged by attendees following the first screening of the documentary Pretty Baby at the Utah gathering, The Daily Beast and Variety reported.

Advertisement

In the film, Shields claims she was raped decades ago in her early 20s, when the former child star was looking for work following her graduation from Princeton University.

The actress does not name her alleged attacker in the two-part documentary, but does give details about what she says happened after meeting the film industry figure for dinner on the pretense of finding work.

"I thought it was a work meeting. I had met this person before, and he was always nice to me," Shields says in the film, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"He said, 'Come back to the hotel and I'll call a cab.' And I go up to the hotel room, and he disappears for awhile. The door opens, the person comes out naked, and I've got the binoculars and I'm like, 'S....' And I put the binoculars down and he's right on me. Just like, was wrestling."

Advertisement

Shields, who has spoken publicly about her struggle with postpartum depression, says she "didn't fight that much."

"I just absolutely froze," she says in the film. "I thought one 'no' should've been enough, and I just thought, 'Stay alive and get out,' and I just shut it out. God knows I knew how to be disassociated from my body. I'd practiced that.... I went down in the elevator, and I got my own cab. I just cried all the way to my friend's apartment."

The documentary details her rise as a child star in Hollywood, being labeled a sex symbol from a young age and walking away temporarily to attend Princeton. She was making her first real attempt to get back in front of the camera when the sexual assault happened, she says.

Shields laments how she was sexualized at a young age. At the age of 11, she appeared nude in director Louis Malle's 1978 film Pretty Baby, where she kissed actor Keith Carradine, who was 29 at the time.

The name of the documentary is a nod to that film.

The documentary also discusses her similarly provocative role in 1980's The Blue Lagoon, in which Shields appears nude at age 12.

Advertisement

"They wanted to make it a reality show," she says in the documentary. "They wanted to sell my sexual awakening."

The film also touches on her brief marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi and features appearances by friends Laura Linney, Lionel Richie and Drew Barrymore, who provides her own insights on growing up in Hollywood.

Read More

Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez Tennis legends Agassi, McEnroe, Roddick, Chang to vie for $1M pickleball prize Sally Field to be honored with SAG Life Achievement Award

Latest Headlines

Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner shared a photo on Instagram Saturday showing him undergoing physical therapy in a hospital-style bed near a window.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
TV // 6 hours ago
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The current, 14th season of "NCIS: Los Angeles" will be the CBS crime drama's last.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 7 hours ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth, straight week.
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Movies // 11 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Geena Davis, Luke Grimes
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Geena Davis, Luke Grimes
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Geena Davis turns 67 and actor Luke Grimes turns 39, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 21.
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Movies // 16 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Inspiring 'Radical' glorifies teachers, Eugenio Derbez
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Radical" allows Eugenio Derbez to display his best qualities as real-life teacher Sergio Juarez, who inspired a class of sixth graders in Matamoros, Mexico.
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' is all too familiar
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley stars in a drama that harkens back to many other unmemorable indie films that premiered at Sundance.
Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus hasn't confirmed or denied it, but her record-setting song "Flowers" may or may not be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
TV // 1 day ago
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lauren Ambrose says viewers will see her busy and ambitious character Dorothy in a completely new light in the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller, "Servant."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single
Miley Cyrus sets streaming record with 'Flowers' single
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
What to stream this weekend: 'JUNG_E,' 'Men,' 'Truth Be Told'
What to stream this weekend: 'JUNG_E,' 'Men,' 'Truth Be Told'
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement