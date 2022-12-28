Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 8:25 AM

Modest Mouse's Jeremiah Green battling Stage 4 cancer

By Karen Butler
Modest Mouse arrives at the 47th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/da153f299ca39ef4ae542d9b73a39bc6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Modest Mouse has confirmed that its drummer Jeremiah Green is battling cancer.

"Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment," lead singer/guitarist Isaac Brock wrote on the band's Instagram page Wednesday.

"It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes" (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

Green's mother, Carol Namatame, broke the news about Green's health crisis in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He's so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

Seattle radio personality Marco Collins offered more details in his own social media post: "Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band's tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer.

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!" Collins added. "Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

The type of cancer that the 45-year-old founding member of Modest Mouse is fighting has not been disclosed.

The band is scheduled to perform at the three Lollapalooza South America music festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in March.

