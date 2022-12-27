Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 27, 2022 / 8:15 AM

Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids

By Karen Butler
1/5
Khloe Kardashian released photos of her with both of her young children dressed up for the holidays this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f79d5450a76eaedfb2c643fa8e63eb11/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Khloe Kardashian released photos of her with both of her young children dressed up for the holidays this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has shared on Instagram holiday photos of her with her two young children.
Advertisement
Advertisement

"Merry Christmas," Kardashian, 38, captioned the portraits she posted Monday.

Kardashian wore a red gown with a high slit at the leg, and stood next to her 4-year-old daughter True, who is wearing a red dress she accessorized with a Santa Claus purse and sneakers.

Kardashian is holding her 5-month-old son, who is wearing a black suit and socks, as the family poses in front of a tall, decorated Christmas tree.

This is the first time Kardashian has allowed the child's face to be publicly seen.

She has not yet revealed the name of her younger child, whom she welcomed in July via surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, True's father.

Khloé Kardashian's career: Red carpets, reality TV and family

Khloé Kardashian (R) and her sister Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 944 Super Village in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 31, 2008. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension, complications' of 'Jack Ryan' '1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman' Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4

Latest Headlines

Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Music // 7 minutes ago
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Melanie Chisholm, the British singer and former Spice Girl known as Mel C, has canceled a planned New Year's Eve performance on Polish television.
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Music // 27 minutes ago
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star Zach Bryan has unexpectedly released a new live album called "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks)."
David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris appear in 'Doctor Who' teaser
TV // 58 minutes ago
David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris appear in 'Doctor Who' teaser
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has released a minute-long "Doctor Who" teaser trailer for its sci-fi show's upcoming trio of 60th Anniversary specials, which are slated to premiere in November.
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- "The Crown," "The Alienist" and "EastEnders" actor Stephen Greif has died at the age of 78.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Actor Olivia Cooke turns 29 and actor Timothee Chalamet turns 27, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 27.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Eden Sher
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Eden Sher
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Kit Harington turns 36 and actor Eden Sher turns 31, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 26.
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" will be live-streamed March 4 on Netflix.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: CCH Pounder, Annie Lennox
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: CCH Pounder, Annie Lennox
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Actor CCH Pounder turns 70 and singer Annie Lennox turns 68, among the famous birthdays for December 25.
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida's Disney World theme parks together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Eden Sher
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Eden Sher
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement