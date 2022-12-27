Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has shared on Instagram holiday photos of her with her two young children.

"Merry Christmas," Kardashian, 38, captioned the portraits she posted Monday.

Kardashian wore a red gown with a high slit at the leg, and stood next to her 4-year-old daughter True, who is wearing a red dress she accessorized with a Santa Claus purse and sneakers.

Kardashian is holding her 5-month-old son, who is wearing a black suit and socks, as the family poses in front of a tall, decorated Christmas tree.

This is the first time Kardashian has allowed the child's face to be publicly seen.

She has not yet revealed the name of her younger child, whom she welcomed in July via surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, True's father.

