Khloe Kardashian 'done' having kids after son's birth

Khloe Kardashian discussed the possibility of more kids and welcoming her second child, a baby boy, via surrogate, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Mom-of-two Khloe Kardashian says she's "done" having kids. The 38-year-old television personality discussed the possibility of more children during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Advertisement

Kardashian has a 4-year-old daughter, True, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson and welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August.

"[I have] one of both and I think I'm good. Shop is closed," she said of having more kids.

Kardashian then discussed her experience with surrogacy, saying her sister Kim Kardashian, who carried two children and had two more via surrogate, helped her in her own journey.

"It's amazing. I had reasons why I couldn't carry myself," Kardashian said. "It's such a blessing that we have this."

"It if wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," she added. "I wouldn't have been aware. I wouldn't have known as much. I watched her go through her journey and I'm so grateful for how open she's always been."

Kardashian has yet to share her son's name but hinted that her daughter True thinks her brother's name is "Snowy."

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their baby boy following Thompson's cheating scandals and his fathering a child with another woman. Kardashian said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she is learning to "un-love" her ex.