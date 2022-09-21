'The Kardashians' teaser: Khloe tears up while discussing baby No. 2

1/5

Hulu shared a preview of the "The Kardashians" Season 2 premiere featuring Khloe Kardashian. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Kardashians Season 2. The streaming service shared a teaser for the season premiere Tuesday featuring Khloe Kardashian.

The preview shows Kardashian, 38, tear up while discussing her baby news with Tristan Thompson, 31.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogate in August following Thompson's cheating scandals and his fathering a child with another woman.

"There's something I'm ready to talk about," Kardashian says in the teaser. "Tristan and I are having another baby."

"And it's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience," she adds while tearing up.

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, is also seen holding back tears as she weighs in on the situation.

"It's hard to watch her in pain," Jenner says of Kardashian.

Kardashian and Thompson announced in July that they were expecting their second child. The pair also have a 4-year-old daughter, True.

The Kardashians is a reality series featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. Hulu released a trailer in August that teases "insanity" in Season 2.



Season 2 premieres Thursday on Hulu.