Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with makeup-free selfie: 'No filter'

Alyssa Milano shared a message to her followers and a makeup-free selfie on her 50th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano is celebrating her 50th birthday. The actress marked the occasion Monday by sharing a message to her followers and a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. Advertisement

The photo shows a bare-faced Milano lying down and gazing up at the camera.

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings," the star captioned the post. "I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time."

"There's still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It's even been okay to look back where I've been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed," she said.

Milano then thanked her followers, saying, "Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let's keep going."

Actresses Teri Hatcher, Kim Fields, Taryn Manning and Danica McKellar were among those to leave well-wishes in the comments.

"You're 50!!! Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful," Manning wrote.

"Happy milestone birthday! You look marvelous," McKellar said.

Milano is known for playing Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed and has since starred on Mistresses and Insatiable.

The actress will reunite with her Who's the Boss? co-star Tony Danza in a sequel series in development at Amazon Freevee, Deadline reported in June. Danza and Milano will reprise their roles of Tony and Samantha Micelli.