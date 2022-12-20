Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with makeup-free selfie: 'No filter'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Alyssa Milano shared a message to her followers and a makeup-free selfie on her 50th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1131e8044d861fee52fc4ed5eeb50b05/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Alyssa Milano shared a message to her followers and a makeup-free selfie on her 50th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano is celebrating her 50th birthday.

The actress marked the occasion Monday by sharing a message to her followers and a makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

Advertisement

The photo shows a bare-faced Milano lying down and gazing up at the camera.

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings," the star captioned the post. "I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time."

"There's still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It's even been okay to look back where I've been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed," she said.

Advertisement

Milano then thanked her followers, saying, "Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let's keep going."

Advertisement

Actresses Teri Hatcher, Kim Fields, Taryn Manning and Danica McKellar were among those to leave well-wishes in the comments.

"You're 50!!! Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful," Manning wrote.

"Happy milestone birthday! You look marvelous," McKellar said.

Milano is known for playing Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed and has since starred on Mistresses and Insatiable.

The actress will reunite with her Who's the Boss? co-star Tony Danza in a sequel series in development at Amazon Freevee, Deadline reported in June. Danza and Milano will reprise their roles of Tony and Samantha Micelli.

Read More

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization 'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Music // 7 minutes ago
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023.
Rosie O'Donnell celebrates son Blake's engagement: 'She said yes!'
Entertainment News // 23 minutes ago
Rosie O'Donnell celebrates son Blake's engagement: 'She said yes!'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell's son Blake O'Donnell got engaged to his girlfriend, Teresa Westervelt, during a family outing on Broadway.
Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Former "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne gave a health update after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
TV // 1 hour ago
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Penny Dreadful" actress Eva Green and "Westworld" alum Vincent Cassel have signed on to star in the six-part Apple TV+ thriller, "Liaison."
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
TV // 2 hours ago
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Super Sized Salon" star and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez has died at age 37.
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Movies // 2 hours ago
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash to the direction they are taking iconic comic-book adaptations.
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
TV // 3 hours ago
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms Sunday.
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Lives of the Mayfair Witches," "Wolf Pack," "Lockwood & Co." and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Jonah Hill, Alan Parsons
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Jonah Hill, Alan Parsons
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Actor Jonah Hill turns 39 and musician Alan Parsons turns 74, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 20.
'Almost Famous' ending Broadway run on Jan. 8
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Almost Famous' ending Broadway run on Jan. 8
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Broadway production of "Almost Famous: The Musical" is set to close three months after it opened.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement