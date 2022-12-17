Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Milla Jovovich, Sarah Paulson

1/3

Milla Jovovich arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2019. The actor turns 47 on December 17. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 86)

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 86)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 80)

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 77)

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 76)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 53)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 48)

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 45)

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 44)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 28)