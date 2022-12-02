Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 10:29 AM

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces baby number two with husband Brad James

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Keshia Knight Pulliam arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in February 2012. The actress announced she's expecting her second child, the first with husband Brad James. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a33cc0fa6b225ca898975dccb11c149e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Keshia Knight Pulliam arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in February 2012. The actress announced she's expecting her second child, the first with husband Brad James. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is expecting her second child. She announced the news on her Instagram account on Thursday following an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Knight Pulliam has a daughter, Ella, 5, with ex-husband Ed Hartwell. This is her first child with her second husband, actor Brad James.

The 43-year-old actress has been busy of late, hosting the Married at First Sight after shows and gearing up for her latest Christmas movie, A New Orleans Noel which debuts on Lifetime at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 3.

She and James co-star with Patti Labelle as architects both hired to work on the home renovation for praline icon Loretta Harrison, a real-life figure played by Labelle. Sparks fly and the two are soon falling in love.

"I'm one of those warm and fuzzy people for whom Christmas represents energy, excitement, fun and family," Pulliam told Nola.com recently. "In fact, even though I'm up in Canada now, shooting on another project, I'll have someone else decorate while I'm gone, because I love coming home to that holiday spirit."

Advertisement

The former Cosby Show star has made a name for herself in Christmas films, starring in three Yuletide-themed TV movies prior to this one. She and James met on the set of another TV movie, Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta where they played brother and sister, and married in 2021.

Pulliam did not announce due date, gender, or name in the announcement.

Read More

Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth Olivia Munn, John Mulaney celebrate son Malcolm's first birthday

Latest Headlines

'Heartstopper' cast wraps filming on Season 2
TV // 34 minutes ago
'Heartstopper' cast wraps filming on Season 2
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Orange is the New Black' star Brad Henke dies at 56
Entertainment News // 42 minutes ago
'Orange is the New Black' star Brad Henke dies at 56
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Former NFL player turned actor Brad William Henke has died, his family announced. The "Orange is the New Black" star was 56.
Idina Menzel on making 'Disenchanted': 'We had so much fun'
Movies // 54 minutes ago
Idina Menzel on making 'Disenchanted': 'We had so much fun'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel discussed the "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted" on "Watch What Happens Live."
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
Jennifer Garner, lookalike daughter Violet attend White House State Dinner
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Garner, lookalike daughter Violet attend White House State Dinner
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck, her 17-year-old daughter with Ben Affleck, visited the White House on Violet's birthday.
Don Cheadle talks golfing, MCU and movie 'White Noise' on 'Kimmel Live'
TV // 2 hours ago
Don Cheadle talks golfing, MCU and movie 'White Noise' on 'Kimmel Live'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Don Cheadle appeared on "Kimmel Live" to talk about his role in an upcoming MCU film as well as his new movie "White Noise."
What to stream this weekend: 'Bros,' 'George & Tammy'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Bros,' 'George & Tammy'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Bros," "Lady Chatterley's Lover," "Darby and the Dead," "Sr.," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," "Firefly Lane," "Slow Horses" and "George & Tammy" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
Lee Jung-jae: Directorial debut 'Hunt' came before 'Squid Game'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Lee Jung-jae: Directorial debut 'Hunt' came before 'Squid Game'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-Jae wrote and directed "Hunt," in which he stars as a South Korean National Security agent battling a mole in a thriller based on historical events.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Britney Spears turns 41 and singer Charlie Puth turns 31, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 2.
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The body of a man found dumped on the sidewalk outside a sheet-metal manufacturing factory in the Bronx borough of New York City on Monday was identified Thursday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement