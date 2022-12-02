Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth

By UPI Staff
Britney Spears attends the premiere of "Once Upon A Time ...In America" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 22, 2019. The singer turns 41 on December 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat in 1859

-- Circus co-founder Charles Ringling in 1863

-- Opera singer Maria Callas in 1923

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr. in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III in 1931 (age 91)

-- Former former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 1939

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Artist and dog photographer William Wegman in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Cathy Lee Crosby in 1944 (age 78)

-- Fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1946

-- Figure skater Randy Gardner in 1958 (age 64)

-- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 1960 (age 62)

-- Writer Ann Patchett in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Lucy Liu in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Joe Lo Truglio in 1970 (age 52)

-- Tennis player Monica Seles in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado in 1978 (age 44)

-- Pop singer Britney Spears in 1981 (age 41)

-- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1983 (age 39)

File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

-- Actor/country singer Jana Kramer in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Daniela Ruah in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Alfred Enoch in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Charlie Puth in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Annalise Basso in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lee Jung-jae: Directorial debut 'Hunt' came before 'Squid Game'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Lee Jung-jae: Directorial debut 'Hunt' came before 'Squid Game'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-Jae wrote and directed "Hunt," in which he stars as a South Korean National Security agent battling a mole in a thriller based on historical events.
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The body of a man found dumped on the sidewalk outside a sheet-metal manufacturing factory in the Bronx borough of New York City on Monday was identified Thursday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Indiana Jones' goddaughter in 'Dial of Destiny'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Indiana Jones' goddaughter in 'Dial of Destiny'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm released the trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The fifth film pairs Indy (Harrison Ford) with Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) whom Indy calls his goddaughter.
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Movies // 9 hours ago
Gamora returns in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Disney released the trailer for Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Thursday which features Zoe Saldana's return as Gamora.
'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3
TV // 10 hours ago
'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced the Season 3 premiere date for "The Mandalorian" on Thursday and promised Grogu's (Baby Yoda) return.
Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 13 hours ago
Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Former 'Glee' star Amber Riley is the Season 8 winner of the reality competition show "The Masked Singer."
Emmys to present LeVar Burton with lifetime achievement award
TV // 13 hours ago
Emmys to present LeVar Burton with lifetime achievement award
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that LeVar Burton will receive a lifetime achievement award at the first Children & Family Emmys.
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink teased the release of "B.P.M.," or "Born Pink Memories."
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a new film featuring Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen and Ron Perlman, opens in theaters in June 2023.
'The Wiz' to return with new tour, Broadway revival
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'The Wiz' to return with new tour, Broadway revival
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Popular musical "The Wiz" will launch a national tour in fall 2023 and have a limited Broadway revival in 2024.
