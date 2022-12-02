Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Britney Spears, Charlie Puth

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat in 1859
-- Circus co-founder Charles Ringling in 1863
-- Opera singer Maria Callas in 1923
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr. in 1924
-- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III in 1931 (age 91)
-- Former former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 1939
-- Artist and dog photographer William Wegman in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Cathy Lee Crosby in 1944 (age 78)
-- Fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1946
-- Figure skater Randy Gardner in 1958 (age 64)
-- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 1960 (age 62)
-- Writer Ann Patchett in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Lucy Liu in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Joe Lo Truglio in 1970 (age 52)
-- Tennis player Monica Seles in 1973 (age 49)
-- Singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado in 1978 (age 44)
-- Pop singer Britney Spears in 1981 (age 41)
-- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor/country singer Jana Kramer in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Daniela Ruah in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Alfred Enoch in 1988 (age 34)
-- Singer Charlie Puth in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Annalise Basso in 1998 (age 24)