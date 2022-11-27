Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Bill Nye, Caroline Kennedy

Bill Nye arrives on the red carpet at the "Men In Black International" premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 on June 11, 2019, in New York City. The TV personality turns 67 on November 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer/inventor of the centigrade thermometer, in 1701

-- Filipino pediatrician Fe del Mundi, first woman admitted to Harvard Medical School, in 1911

-- Entertainer "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917

-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937

-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940

-- Singer Eddie Rabbitt in 1941

-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jimi Hendrix in 1942

-- Actor James Avery in 1945

-- Film director Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 69)

-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy," in 1955 (age 67)

-- Caroline Kennedy, ambassador/daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jaleel White in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 29)