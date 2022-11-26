Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2022 / 8:49 AM

'Fame,' 'What a Feeling' singer Irene Cara dead at 63

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," her publicist said in a statement.

By Karen Butler
Irene Cara, who died Friday at the age of 63, is seen here clutching her Grammy Award for best Pop Vocal performance, Female at the 1984 Grammy Award ceremonies in Los Angeles. File Photo by Susan Ragan/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/95f8a6224939ff4c20b195fa854b7350/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Irene Cara, who died Friday at the age of 63, is seen here clutching her Grammy Award for best Pop Vocal performance, Female at the 1984 Grammy Award ceremonies in Los Angeles. File Photo by Susan Ragan/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Irene Cara has died at her Florida home at the age of 63, her publicist announced on Twitter Saturday.

She is best known for performing the 1980s anthems "Fame" and "Flashdance... What a Feeling."

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Cara's representative Judith A. Moose said in a statement.

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

In addition to singing, Cara also acted in the miniseries Roots: The Next Generations and movies Sparkle, Fame, DC Cab and Happily Ever After.

