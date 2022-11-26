Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 26, 2022 / 9:49 PM

Bob Dylan apologizes to fans after autopen book signature controversy

By Adam Schrader
People who bought limited edition copies of Bob Dylan's book 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' are getting a refund after they turned out to contain a replica signature rather than the promised original, the book’s publisher confirmed. Photo courtesy of Simon and Schuster
People who bought limited edition copies of Bob Dylan's book 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' are getting a refund after they turned out to contain a replica signature rather than the promised original, the book’s publisher confirmed. Photo courtesy of Simon and Schuster

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan has apologized to fans who bought limited edition copies of his latest book which had a replica signature rather than original autographs.

Dylan, 81, had signed copies of his $599 book The Philosophy of Modern Song with an autopen, prompting disgruntled buyers who were initially promised "hand signed" copies of the book to seek refunds from publisher Simon and Schuster.

Advertisement

"I've been made aware that there's some controversy about signatures on some of my recent artwork prints and on a limited-edition of The Philosophy Of Modern Song. I've hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there's never been a problem," Dylan said in a statement Friday.

Dylan said that he had a "bad case of vertigo" in 2019 that continued through COVID-19 pandemic which interfered with his ability to sign books.

"It takes a crew of five working in close quarters with me to help enable these signing sessions, and we could not find a safe and workable way to complete what I needed to do while the virus was raging," Dylan said.

"So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn't help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an autopen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done 'all the time' in the art and literary worlds."

Advertisement

Dylan said he had "deepest regrets" for the "error in judgment" and that he wanted to rectify the situation immediately for his fans.

Simon and Schuster acknowledged the mistake on Wednesday and said the company would be offering each purchaser an immediate refund.

Read More

Customers get book refund over replica Bob Dylan signature Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell at auction for over $650,000

Latest Headlines

Nearly 28M watched Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Peacock
TV // 9 hours ago
Nearly 28M watched Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Peacock
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- About 27.7 million viewers tuned in for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Thursday.
'Fame,' 'What a Feeling' singer Irene Cara dead at 63
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Fame,' 'What a Feeling' singer Irene Cara dead at 63
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Irene Cara has died at her Florida home at the age of 63, her publicist announced on Twitter Saturday.
Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin after 3 years of dating
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin after 3 years of dating
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "People We Hate at the Wedding" star Ben Platt has announced on Instagram he is engaged to longtime beau and "Good Doctor" actor Noah Galvin.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 14 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Singer Natasha Bedingfield turns 41 and actor Peter Facinelli turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 26.
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air "Lizzo: Live in Concert" on Dec. 31.
Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' heading to Broadway
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' heading to Broadway
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Agatha Christie's stage thriller, "The Mousetrap," is set to make its Broadway premiere next year.
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Music // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Christina Applegate turns 51 and the Bush twins turn 41, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 25.
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
TV // 2 days ago
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Winston, a French bulldog, was named Best in Show, at the 2022 National Dog Show Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Fame,' 'What a Feeling' singer Irene Cara dead at 63
'Fame,' 'What a Feeling' singer Irene Cara dead at 63
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin after 3 years of dating
Ben Platt engaged to Noah Galvin after 3 years of dating
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement