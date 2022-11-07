Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 11:42 AM

'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman extends Broadway run

By Annie Martin
"The Music Man" revival starring Hugh Jackman (L) and Sutton Foster will close on Broadway in January 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cf0c26b30813ecdc00297584a7c349c9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Music Man is extending its run on Broadway by two weeks.

Producers announced Monday that the revival of the Meredith Willson musical will close on Broadway in January 2023.

The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, was originally scheduled to end Jan. 1 and will now conclude Jan. 15.

"The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated," producer Kate Horton said in a statement. "We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances. The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this The Music Man will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would."

Jackman, who plays Harold Hill, confirmed the news Monday on Good Morning America.

"We're having a blast," the actor said. "The fun will continue. Please come and join us."

The Music Man revival began previews in December 2021 and officially opened on Broadway in February.

