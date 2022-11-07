'The Music Man' with Hugh Jackman extends Broadway run

1/5

"The Music Man" revival starring Hugh Jackman (L) and Sutton Foster will close on Broadway in January 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Music Man is extending its run on Broadway by two weeks. Producers announced Monday that the revival of the Meredith Willson musical will close on Broadway in January 2023. Advertisement

The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, was originally scheduled to end Jan. 1 and will now conclude Jan. 15.

"The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated," producer Kate Horton said in a statement. "We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances. The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this The Music Man will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would."

The think system worked! You have two extra weeks of The Music Man on Broadway. Get your tickets before the train leaves the station! pic.twitter.com/oQUu29C3Yo— The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) November 7, 2022

Jackman, who plays Harold Hill, confirmed the news Monday on Good Morning America.

"We're having a blast," the actor said. "The fun will continue. Please come and join us."

"The fun will continue!" @RealHughJackman, Sutton Foster and the cast of @MusicManBway are extending their run through January 15! pic.twitter.com/GnloP8Ajfu— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2022

The Music Man revival began previews in December 2021 and officially opened on Broadway in February.