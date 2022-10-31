Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Deidre Hall, Vanessa Marano

1/3

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632

-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705

-- English poet John Keats in 1795

-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860

-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887

-- Actor/singer Ethel Waters in 1896

-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 97)

-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930

-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 91)

-- Actor/director Michael Landon in 1936

-- Folk singer/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942

-- Actor Brian Doyle-Murray in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 75)

-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor John Candy in 1950

-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 72)

-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950

-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 65)

-- New Zealand director/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 59)

-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 25)

-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 22)