Oct. 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Deidre Hall, Vanessa Marano

By UPI Staff
Deidre Hall attends an unveiling ceremony honoring Ken Corday with the 2,612th stair on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 15, 2017. The actor turns 75 on October 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a4006af9738271ffb909d9a0541cd4b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632

-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705

-- English poet John Keats in 1795

-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860

-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887

-- Actor/singer Ethel Waters in 1896

-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 97)

-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930

-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor/director Michael Landon in 1936

-- Folk singer/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942

-- Actor Brian Doyle-Murray in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 75)

-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor John Candy in 1950

-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 72)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950

-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 65)

-- New Zealand director/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 59)

-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 56)

-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 25)

-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

