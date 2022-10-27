Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'

By Annie Martin
Nicole Kidman (L) shared a new photo with Keith Urban on the singer's 55th birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1e29c7a4559aad66198a3daac6737cd0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman is celebrating Keith Urban's 55th birthday.

The 55-year-old actress marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating a post to Urban on Instagram.

Kidman shared a photo of herself and Urban kissing while on a date night at a restaurant. Kidman wore a black sequin mini dress, while Urban sported a dark suit.

"Happy Birthday my love," Kidman captioned the post, adding heart emojis. "4ever."

Actor Jason Momoa, actress Isla Fisher, model Cindy Crawford and producer Rita Wilson showed their love for Urban in the comments.

"happy birthday mum," Momoa wrote.

"Happy Birthday Keith we love you," Fisher said.

Urban and Kidman married in June 2006 and have two daughters together, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11. Kidman also has two children, daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise.

Kidman recalled the moment when Urban first swept her off her feet during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2021. She said she knew Urban was "the one" when he surprised her with flowers on her birthday.

"He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday and he had flowers," the actress said. "And that was it. I was a goner. I'm like, 'Yes, I'll marry you.'"

Urban released his 11th album, The Speed of Now Part 1, in September 2020. Kidman will star in the new Prime Video series Expats.

