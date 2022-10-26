Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 11:13 AM

Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala

By Annie Martin
Machine Gun Kelly wore a corset and latex outfit while attending the Time100 Next gala with Megan Fox. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3d45db2cc798ca83fb72f61f108f9eca/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly wore a corset on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 32-year-old singer, rapper and actor attended the Time100 Next gala at Second Floor in New York.

Kelly sported a sheer corset with black edges and glittering silver ribs. He paired the look with a black latex top and pants.

On Instagram Stories, Kelly likened himself to a House of the Dragons character.

"my house of the dragons intro catch me on season 2," he captioned the post.

The Time100 Next gala celebrates rising stars in different industries from around the world. Kelly made the list this year, along with Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins, FKA twigs and other stars.

Kelly was joined by his fiancé, actress Megan Fox, who wore a saffron-colored strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kelly and Fox got engaged in January after more than a year of dating.

Kelly released his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, in March.

