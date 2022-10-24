'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan celebrates daughter's birth

1/5

Chris Sullivan (R) welcomed his second child, daughter Aofie Bea, with his wife, Rachel Sullivan. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- This is Us star Chris Sullivan is a dad of two. The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, daughter Aofie Bea, with his wife, Rachel Sullivan.

Sullivan shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside video footage of his baby girl.

"Please meet AOIFE BEA! She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother's relief)," Sullivan captioned the post.

"Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone 'baby coming!' the day she was born," he added. "She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love."

Sullivan's This is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Can't wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!" Moore wrote.

"I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife!" Metz added.

"My heart," Watson said, adding heart emojis.

Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan also have a 2-year-old son, Bear Maxwell. The couple announced in May that they were expecting their second child.

Sullivan played Toby Damon on This is Us, which ended in May after a six-season run on NBC.