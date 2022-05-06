'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan expecting second child

1/5

Chris Sullivan (R) is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Rachel Sullivan. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- This is Us star Chris Sullivan is going to be a dad of two. The 41-year-old actor is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with his wife, Rachel Sullivan. Advertisement

Sullivan shared the news Thursday on Instagram after wrapping filming on the sixth and final season of This is Us.

The actor included a video of Bear, his 21-month-old son with Rachel Sullivan, wearing a shirt that reads "big brother." The video shows Bear handing Sullivan a sonogram.

"We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible six years these have been," Sullivan captioned the post.

"With every end, there is a new beginning... so here is a trailer of what's to come," he said.

Sullivan's This is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz and actress Jennifer Garner showed love for Sullivan in the comments.

Advertisement

"So much is happening -- congratulations, you guys!!!" Garner wrote.

Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan married in 2010 and welcomed son Bear in July 2020.

Sullivan plays Toby Damon on This is Us, which has three episodes remaining. The show's series finale will air May 24.

This is Us also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Moore and Ventimiglia shared photos from set Tuesday after wrapping filming on the final season.