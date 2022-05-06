Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 6, 2022 / 10:32 AM

'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/5
'This is Us' star Chris Sullivan expecting second child
Chris Sullivan (R) is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Rachel Sullivan. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- This is Us star Chris Sullivan is going to be a dad of two.

The 41-year-old actor is expecting his second child, a baby girl, with his wife, Rachel Sullivan.

Advertisement

Sullivan shared the news Thursday on Instagram after wrapping filming on the sixth and final season of This is Us.

The actor included a video of Bear, his 21-month-old son with Rachel Sullivan, wearing a shirt that reads "big brother." The video shows Bear handing Sullivan a sonogram.

"We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible six years these have been," Sullivan captioned the post.

"With every end, there is a new beginning... so here is a trailer of what's to come," he said.

Sullivan's This is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz and actress Jennifer Garner showed love for Sullivan in the comments.

Advertisement

"So much is happening -- congratulations, you guys!!!" Garner wrote.

Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan married in 2010 and welcomed son Bear in July 2020.

Sullivan plays Toby Damon on This is Us, which has three episodes remaining. The show's series finale will air May 24.

This is Us also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Moore and Ventimiglia shared photos from set Tuesday after wrapping filming on the final season.

Read More

'This is Us': Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia wrap filming on final season 'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine' A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kevin Hart praises Dave Chappelle's professionalism after onstage attack
Entertainment News // 16 minutes ago
Kevin Hart praises Dave Chappelle's professionalism after onstage attack
May 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart reacted to Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival.
Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more read texts from their moms on 'Kimmel'
TV // 35 minutes ago
Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more read texts from their moms on 'Kimmel'
May 6 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen, Kristen Bell and more celebrities read funny or confusing texts from their moms on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
Music // 1 hour ago
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform.
Glenn Close thrilled by tension of spy role in 'Tehran'
TV // 1 hour ago
Glenn Close thrilled by tension of spy role in 'Tehran'
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Glenn Close says she joined Season 2 of "Tehran" -- debuting Friday on Apple TV+ -- because the Israeli international espionage thriller offered her a variety of new experiences.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 moves up to September
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 moves up to September
May 6 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and new premiere date for Season 5 of the "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai."
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky released a video for his song "D.M.B." that shows him propose and get married to Rihanna.
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen frolics in an open field in her latest music video for new single "Western Wind."
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
Music // 4 hours ago
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
May 6 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Un Verano Sin Ti."
Famous birthdays for May 6: Martin Brodeur, Gabourey Sidibe
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 6: Martin Brodeur, Gabourey Sidibe
May 6 (UPI) -- Hockey hall of fame member Martin Brodeur turns 50 and actor Gabourey Sidibe turns 39, among the famous birthdays for May 6.
Sheryl Crow hopes Showtime doc shows girls what's possible
Movies // 8 hours ago
Sheryl Crow hopes Showtime doc shows girls what's possible
LOS ANGELES, May 6 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow said she hopes her life story, which she discusses in the Showtime documentary "Sheryl," shows other aspiring singers they can make it too.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
'Candy' explores true-life ax murder in small-town Texas
'Candy' explores true-life ax murder in small-town Texas
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
'Days,' 'Y&R,' 'Bold', 'General Hospital' lead Daytime Emmy nominations
'Days,' 'Y&R,' 'Bold', 'General Hospital' lead Daytime Emmy nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement