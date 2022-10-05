Trending
Oct. 5, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys

By Annie Martin
Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bündchen have both retained lawyers amid their alleged marriage troubles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a66ce9aa04a1bd490257726de2d9f367/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys.

Page Six reported Tuesday that Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have both retained lawyers amid their alleged marriage troubles.

Brady, a professional football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bündchen, a model, have been living separately for the past couple months following an alleged fight.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," a source said.

People said the couple's issues began in part when Brady decided to return to the NFL earlier this year after a 40-day retirement.

"She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," a source said.

CNN confirmed that Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys and are "exploring their options" regarding their marriage.

Brady and Bündchen married in February 2009 and have two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son, John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.

