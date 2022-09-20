Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Sophia Loren, Gary Cole

1/2

Sophia Loren attends the special tribute to her as part of AFI Fest at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 12, 2014. The actor turns 88 on September 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878

-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880

-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917

-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 88)

-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 81)

-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 74)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951

-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 66)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 55)

-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 55)

-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 46)

-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Sammi Hanratty in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 17)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI