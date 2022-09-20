Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Sophia Loren, Gary Cole

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878
-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880
-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910
-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917
-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 88)
-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 81)
-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 74)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951
-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 55)
-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 55)
-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 46)
-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Sammi Hanratty in 1995 (age 27)
-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 17)