Sept. 15, 2022 / 10:33 AM

Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian confirmed her split from Pete Davidson and said she wants to switch up her approach to dating. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5c957129d00306bc8f467284385e3ffd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian sees herself dating a scientist, doctor or attorney in the future.

The 41-year-old television personality confirmed she's single following her split from actor and comedian Pete Davidson during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Kardashian said she's "not looking" for a relationship at the moment but wants to switch up her approach to dating when she's ready.

"I haven't really thought about it, because I'm not looking," the star said. "I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school and all that."

"But I think my next route, I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing," she added. "I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney -- that's maybe what I envision in the future."

Kardashian and Davidson, a former cast member on Saturday Night Live, split in August after nine months of dating.

Kardashian was previously married Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West, and has four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West.

The television personality and her family will return in a second season of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, which premieres Sept. 22.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian to helm new private equity firm SKYY Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth' Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

