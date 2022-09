Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Ludacris, Harry Connick Jr.

1/3

Ludacris arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The rapper turns 45 on September 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Short story writer O. Henry, born William Sydney Porter, in 1862

-- British author D.H. Lawrence in 1885

-- Jimmie Davis, former Louisiana governor/songwriter in 1899

-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913

-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924

-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935

-- American astronaut Robert Crippen in 1937 (age 85)

-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Entertainer Lola Falana in 1942 (age 80)

-- Musician Mickey Hart in 1943 (age 79)

-- Guitarist Leo Kottke in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 60)

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 55)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Elizabeth Henstridge in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 33)