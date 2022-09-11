Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 11: Ludacris, Harry Connick Jr.

By UPI Staff
1/3
Ludacris arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The rapper turns 45 on September 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d5427fe8b36f1ba91f7458d292ac51a3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ludacris arrives for the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 25, 2018. The rapper turns 45 on September 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Short story writer O. Henry, born William Sydney Porter, in 1862

-- British author D.H. Lawrence in 1885

-- Jimmie Davis, former Louisiana governor/songwriter in 1899

-- College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1913

-- Former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos in 1917

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tom Landry in 1924

-- Russian cosmonaut Gherman Titov, the second man in space, in 1935

-- American astronaut Robert Crippen in 1937 (age 85)

-- Filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Entertainer Lola Falana in 1942 (age 80)

-- Musician Mickey Hart in 1943 (age 79)

-- Guitarist Leo Kottke in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Amy Madigan in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Scott Patterson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Virginia Madsen in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Kristy McNichol in 1962 (age 60)

-- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 1965 (age 57)

Advertisement

-- Singer Moby, born Richard Hall, in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor/singer Harry Connick Jr. in 1967 (age 55)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Taraji P. Henson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Rapper Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Tyler Hoechlin in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Elizabeth Henstridge in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Michael J. Willett in 1989 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedo star in "The Warrior King" as 19th century African female warriors in an epic battle movie.
Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Actress Marsha Hunt, known for her roles in films including "Pride and Prejudice," as well as for her activism during the 1940s, has died. She was 104.
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
TV // 18 hours ago
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Helen Hunt is the narrator of the new true-crime series, "Meet Marry Murder."
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
DJ Khaled's 'God Did' tops the U.S. album chart
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled's "God Did" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
'Inside Out' is getting a sequel
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Inside Out' is getting a sequel
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy in the 2015 movie "Inside Out," has announced that Disney's Pixar is making a sequel to the Oscar-winning blockbuster.
Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
Movies // 18 hours ago
Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released the first teaser for its live-action remake of its animated classic, "The Little Mermaid."
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Misty Copeland, Jose Feliciano
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Misty Copeland, Jose Feliciano
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Ballet dancer Misty Copeland turns 40 and singer Jose Feliciano turns 77, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 10.
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Movies // 1 day ago
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein has joined Ethan Coen's upcoming film, the first solo effort from the director.
GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video
Music // 1 day ago
GOT7's Jackson releases solo album, 'Blue' music video
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson Wang released the solo album "Magic Man" and a music video for the song "Blue."
John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'
Music // 1 day ago
John Legend releases 'vulnerable' new album 'Legend'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- John Legend released the "vulnerable, spiritual and reflective" double album "Legend."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104
Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Kane Brown recruits wife, Katelyn, for 'Thank God' single, music video
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
Helen Hunt to narrate Lifetime's 'Meet Marry Murder' series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement