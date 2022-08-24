Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Ava DuVernay, Anne Archer

By UPI Staff
Ava DuVernay attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 6. The filmmaker turns 50 on August 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b5af86c2567e2590c91ea2a04bf01ef9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ava DuVernay attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 6. The filmmaker turns 50 on August 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Argentine poet/author Jorge Luis Borges in 1899

-- Palestinian leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yasser Arafat in 1929

-- British novelist A.S. Byatt, born Antonia Duffy, in 1936 (age 86)

-- Musician David Freiberg in 1938 (age 84)

-- Musician Mason Williams in 1938 (age 84)

-- Wrestling entrepreneur Vince McMahon in 1945 (age 77)

-- Brazilian author Paulo Coelho in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Anne Archer in 1947 (age 75)

-- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Stephen Fry in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Steve Guttenberg in 1958 (age 64)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken Jr. in 1960 (age 62)

-- Political commentator Major Garrett in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Marlee Matlin in 1965 (age 57)

-- Director Ava DuVernay in 1972 (age 50)

-- Comedian Dave Chappelle in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Alex O'Loughlin in 1976 (46)

-- Young adult author John Green in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Chad Michael Murray in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Rupert Grint in 1988 (age 34)

-- Model Sofia Richie in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Griffin Gluck in 2000 (age 22)

