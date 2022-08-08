'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley, who is best known for his role as Theodore "T.C." Calvin in Magnum, P.I., has died, his daughter said. He was 83.

Mosley died Sunday at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a car crash, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

"We could never mourn such an amazing man," Ch-a said in a message about her father's death on Facebook. "He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you, daddy."

Mosley was involved in a car crash last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition, Ch-a said in a post published over the weekend. Further specifics about the incident were not released.

Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck in the 1980s TV show Magnum, P.I. and has some 70 acting credits during a career that spanned six decades to his name, according to IMDB. His last credited role was performing as John Booky in a remake of his iconic show.

Advertisement

Actor, producer, screenwriter and author Tina Andrews mourned Mosley's passing online, calling him a friend who was loved and will be missed.

"What a sweet man, and a fine actor who gave great parties," she tweeted. "RIP, Roger."

Actor Stephen Hill, who plays Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the Magnum, P.I. reboot, issued a statement on Instagram saying, "we have all been honored by the example of" Mosley's life.

"Rest in Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent and Mentor Roger E. Mosley," he said.

Notable Deaths of 2022