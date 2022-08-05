Trending
Aug. 5, 2022 / 8:50 AM

Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman

By Annie Martin
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, filed for divorce after accusing the singer of cheating throughout their eight-year relationship. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are officially headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Thursday that Renay filed for divorce this week in Atlanta after publicly accusing Ne-Yo of cheating throughout their eight-year relationship.

According to court documents obtained by People, Renay said her marriage to Ne-Yo is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following the singer's alleged infidelity.

In addition, Renay claimed in the documents that Ne-Yo recently fathered a child with another woman.

Ne-Yo and Renay married in February 2016 and have three children together, sons Shaffer, 6, and Roman, 4, and daughter Isabella, 13 months. Ne-Yo also has two kids, daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10, with Monyetta Shaw.

E! News said Renay is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her children with Ne-Yo. She is also requesting child support and alimony.

In a post July 30, Renay said she spent the past eight years "unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected."

Ne-Yo spoke out Sunday, saying he and his family "will work through our challenges behind closed doors."

