Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations
Ne-Yo (L) spoke out after his wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused him of cheating on her for the past eight years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ne-Yo is asking for privacy following his wife Crystal Renay's cheating allegations.

The 42-year-old singer and television personality spoke out Sunday on Twitter after Renay publicly accused him of cheating on her for the past eight years.

Advertisement

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time," Ne-Yo wrote.

Advertisement

Ne-Yo and Renay married in February 2016 and have three children, Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 13 months. Ne-Yo also has two kids, Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, with Monyetta Shaw.

Renay announced her split from Ne-Yo in an Instagram post Saturday.

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected... every last one of them!" Renay wrote. "To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

"I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," she added. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache."

Renay then asked for people to stop sending her "videos or information" of Ne-Yo cheating, as it is no longer her concern.

"I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best," she concluded her post.

Real Housewives stars Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey were among those to show their support for Renay in the comments.

Advertisement

Read More

Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber as he resumes world tour Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski at intimate wedding Angelina Jolie says daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
TV // 10 minutes ago
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British comedy-drama "Everything I Know About Love" will premiere on Peacock starting Aug. 25, the network announced Monday.
Mamamoo's Hwasa, Loco share 'Lemon' live video
Music // 16 minutes ago
Mamamoo's Hwasa, Loco share 'Lemon' live video
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Hwasa and Loco released a special video for their collaborative track "Lemon."
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar have released the official trailer for its upcoming animated series "Cars on the Road," debuting Sept. 8 on Disney+
'Top Chef' Season 20 to take place in London
TV // 1 hour ago
'Top Chef' Season 20 to take place in London
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Top Chef" will hold its "World All-Stars" season featuring Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons in London.
Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber as he resumes world tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber as he resumes world tour
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber returned to the stage after postponing his "Justice" world tour due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards in November
Music // 2 hours ago
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards in November
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan and football star Peyton Manning will host the Country Music Association Awards in November.
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Movies // 3 hours ago
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "I Came By," a new thriller starring "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay, is coming to Netflix in August.
'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "The Sandman," a new series based on the Neil Gaiman comic book, is coming to Netflix in August. A series poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker.
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino announces second baby
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino announces second baby
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Reality star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino announced on Instagram that he and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child.
Angelina Jolie says daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Angelina Jolie says daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie said her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College, a historically black women's college, in Atlanta.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski at intimate wedding
Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement