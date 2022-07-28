'Doctor Who,' 'Wombles' star Bernard Cribbins dies at 93

July 28 (UPI) -- Bernard Cribbins, a U.K. actor who narrated the popular British children's show The Wombles and starred in Doctor Who, died at the age of 93.

Cribbins' agent confirmed the actor's death on Thursday to Variety and in a statement with Deadline.

"Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93," the statement said. "His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60's song "Right Said Fred," a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles."

"Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him," the statement added.

Born in Oldham, U.K., Cribbins began his career in the 1950s and 1960s with appearances in London's West End theater district.

His film career would stretch through the latter half of the 20th century, with roles in British classics such as the family film The Railway Children in 1970 and Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy in 1972.

Cribbins also became known for his work on the popular science-fiction series Doctor Who.

He first got his start with the series in 1966's Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., one of the early films based on the Doctor Who franchise.

Cribbins would then go on to make appearances in the revived television series throughout the 2000s, showing up as a regular companion to the Doctor.

Cribbins also became known to a generation of U.K. schoolchildren for his voiceover work on the BBC, particularly as the narrator of the popular kid's show The Wombles from 1973 to 1975.

A stop-motion series on the BBC, Cribbins voiced all characters on the show during its original run.

Cribbins had continued working into 2022, recently doing voiceover work for a pair of podcasts: Dr. Who & The Daleks: The Official Story of the Films and The Jungle Book: The Mowgli Stories.

Upon the news of his death, tributes began to come in from across the U.K.

"Bernard was a truly wonderful actor whose work has been enjoyed by children throughout the generations," said the BBC. "We are all deeply saddened at his passing."

"We are all deeply saddened at his passing." Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, pays tribute to Bernard Cribbins. pic.twitter.com/uOh1b9Zr6C— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 28, 2022

The official Doctor Who Twitter account said that Cribbins "leaves behind a long legacy in film and TV."

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Bernard Cribbins. Known best to Doctor Who fans as the Doctor's friend and Donna's grandad Wilfred Mott, Bernard leaves behind a long legacy in film and TV. ❤️ https://t.co/wDIUnQkJOZ pic.twitter.com/6Dlr1Xj59y— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 28, 2022

"I love this man. I love him," said Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies on Instagram. "I'm so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier."

